Chris Hemsworth Talks Mad Max Furiosa 'Pressure' And Possibly Going To Mel Gibson For Advice

George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road was one of the most popular movies of 2015, that not only took the box office by storm but won several Oscars along the way. While many loved being able to see Mad Max on the big screen once again, it was Charlize Theron's Furiosa that drew the most attention. So it's to little surprise that when George Miller returns to the post-apocalyptic wasteland again very soon, it will be with a prequel film about her, rather than the next story about Max. The main male character this time around will be played by Chris Hemsworth, in a role we know very little about.