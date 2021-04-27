Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Question He Gets Asked The Most About Acting In Hollywood

The question I get asked most often and I think most actors get is ‘How do you remember all those lines?’ And I’m always like, ‘Well, you don’t try to remember all the lines.’ You look at what’s on the text. First, you read it and you try to understand it. You read it again. Me, I read it after a run when my endorphins are flying, I read it late Saturday night when I’ve got a good buzz going, I read it right after church when I’m in a forgiving mood. I’ll read it when I’m mad, sad, glad, happy, excited -- many different places where I am personally, I’ll read a script. That means I’ll have a different look at the same scenes, because I’m in a different place.