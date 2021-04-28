How Luca’s Director Feels About His Pixar Movie Hitting Disney+ Instead Of Theaters

The situation is what it is. We could not have foreseen this. What’s exciting is all the love we’ve put into every frame. We go into our Pixar theater once a week and look at it on the big screen even though we’re [working] mostly from home. We make it for the experience. I think what I find so exciting is that those same details and those wonderful little layers can be appreciated with multiple viewings. So there’s this other way to enjoy it with your family safely at home. I hope you have a big TV, because we in animation put some much meaning [in the details of Luca] that you’re not going to catch the first time, you’re going to catch the second time.