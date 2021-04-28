Rebel Wilson Has Reached The Shapewear Stage Of Her Weight Loss Journey And Someone Call Kim Kardashian.

Weight loss and weight gain have been a common topic during the pandemic. Jim Carrey has been open about gaining weight. Rebel Wilson and Tiffany Haddish have crushed out dieting and fitness routines to lose weight. Gwyneth Paltrow, inexplicably, has done both. Now, after a break on social media, Rebel Wilson has spoken about getting to the maintaining portion of her weight loss journey and now she’s exploring the world of shapewear. Someone call Kim Kardashian stat.
In fact, Rebel Wilson gave us a glimpse at what it takes to get glamorous for her upcoming film The Almond and the Seahorse, which has her starring opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg. That includes some sort of dinner scene with a fetching and form-fitting black dress, which you can see below from the behind-the-scenes footage.
Rebel Wilson also hopped into some shapewear to get glamorous this week, and while she didn’t expressly clarify the shapewear was for the dress, I feel fairly comfortable putting two and two together given looking that good is no mean feat. Plus, there’s the fact her hair matches in the looks at the shapewear she posted to Instagram Stories and the movie still. The caption of the latter also indicated the look is, in fact, for The Almond and the Seahorse.
All in all, it’s cool to see Rebel Wilson looking so confident in her physique months and months after she embarked upon her self-proclaimed “year of health.” She ultimately ended up losing 75 kg (or 165 lbs) and has been candid about all of the more difficult parts of her weight loss journey. The big goal moving forward? Making sure she stays on the right track and keeps the weight off, which she previously said she’s struggled with in the past.
Now the challenge is to keep it off. I’ve never successfully in my life [done it]. I’ve lost a bit of weight here or there, but I guess last year I set myself a mission. 2020 is the year of health. I kind of overhauled my whole lifestyle and for the first time in my life really prioritized health.
Though Rebel Wilson is keeping busy and back in the full swing of work, hopefully she'll be able to keep many of the healthy habits she picked up when she spent a lot of time at home during the pandemic’s early quarantine days. Following Pooch Perfect, she’s revealed she has three movies to shoot, one of which is the aforementioned The Almond and the Seahorse. As the actress gets into the swing of things in her forties (she turned 40 last year), her career and more are booming. But hey, if she has any free time, I’m thinking SKIMS would be a great partnership. I’d love to see how well a curvy woman pulls off the line, particularly given some of the recent drama on the SKIMS front.
That’s definitely wishful thinking, but if it happens, just remember you read it here first. Pooch Perfect airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC. While we may have a while to wait to catch The Almond and the Seahorse, we'll keep you updated on those other Rebel Wilson projects, or see what is coming in 2021 with our movies release schedule.