’The Prettiest In Pink.’ Khloé Kardashian Rocks A Sweet Bubblegum Mini Dress And Knee High Boots To Perfection
On Wednesdays we still wear pink, too.
Two years ago, pink was literally everywhere as Margot Robbie’s Barbie blasted its way to a billion bucks at the box office. But as celebrity fashion trends tend to go, as we got further away from the movie release on the schedule, the color dwindled until popularity. But as summer 2025 rolls around, it’s making a comeback in a big way.
I gotta say, I don’t hate it.
This weekend, both Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian sported pretty pink looks. JLo’s pink bodysuit made headlines yesterday at an F1 sporting event, but The Kardashians star had a similar idea. In her take on the bubblegum pink number she rocked a t-shirt dress and knee high boots along with what is likely a faux fur coat in a complementary color. I’m loving that both the monochromatic look and athleisure dresses are in right now, and now I’m going to be shopping around for my own pink minidress and boots.
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
Fabletics, which produces the dress, actually commented on the post, “the prettiest in pink 💖🔥,” and I can’t say I disagree. Especially at that 94.95 price point.
Fabletics' fabric is really great for workout gear, but they've been branching out into athleisure wear as well. This new look was favored by Khloè Kardashian in a 2025 marketing campaign and retails for under 100 bucks. (It comes in a bunch of colors too!)
Actually, though, her sister Kim’s SKIMS brand does a sweet take on the pink minidress too. Right now her minidress with a heart cutout is on a waitlist, but I’ve been eyeballing it for some time now, as it seems like the perfect outfit to wear to a theme park or other outdoor activities in the summer. And while I probably wouldn't do knee high boots to match, I’ve also been keeping tabs on these adorable color pop keds for a while.
Kim Kardashian's cute SKIMS dress is currently waitlisted, but the cute silhouette, adorable cutout and lightweight fabric are worth the wait with people calling it "light" and "airy." At $68 it's relatively light on the wallet, too.
Amazon has a version of Keds' lace up sneaker with the color pop bottoms that matches pink and purple together swimmingly. These shoes are great for walking too.
So, I’m probably not in the market for knee high boots and a big furry coat, but I’m glad celebrities are bringing back the color pink this summer. It’s always a bummer when a color feels out for a few seasons, but it happens more than you’d think. I remember a few years back, mint was everywhere and now you can’t find hardly anything in the color. The same will likely prove true of the trendy sage in a while too, so if you’re a fan, snap it up while you can.
While Margot Robbie and other a-listers did wear a lot of pink in 2023, I will say there is hope for the color yet. When asked about whether or not she was “sick” of pink the following year, the actress admitted she “will love it forever” and also noted “it looks great on everyone.” Truer words have never been spoken. Let’s go ahead and make it official and bring back pink.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
