’The Prettiest In Pink.’ Khloé Kardashian Rocks A Sweet Bubblegum Mini Dress And Knee High Boots To Perfection

News
By published

On Wednesdays we still wear pink, too.

Khloé Kardashian in pink suit coat, top and sunglasses back before Barbicore craze.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, pink was literally everywhere as Margot Robbie’s Barbie blasted its way to a billion bucks at the box office. But as celebrity fashion trends tend to go, as we got further away from the movie release on the schedule, the color dwindled until popularity. But as summer 2025 rolls around, it’s making a comeback in a big way.

I gotta say, I don’t hate it.

This weekend, both Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian sported pretty pink looks. JLo’s pink bodysuit made headlines yesterday at an F1 sporting event, but The Kardashians star had a similar idea. In her take on the bubblegum pink number she rocked a t-shirt dress and knee high boots along with what is likely a faux fur coat in a complementary color. I’m loving that both the monochromatic look and athleisure dresses are in right now, and now I’m going to be shopping around for my own pink minidress and boots.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

A photo posted by on

Fabletics, which produces the dress, actually commented on the post, “the prettiest in pink 💖🔥,” and I can’t say I disagree. Especially at that 94.95 price point.

Fabletics Seamless Short Sleeve Dress
Fabletics Seamless Short Sleeve Dress: $94.95 at fabletics.com

Fabletics' fabric is really great for workout gear, but they've been branching out into athleisure wear as well. This new look was favored by Khloè Kardashian in a 2025 marketing campaign and retails for under 100 bucks. (It comes in a bunch of colors too!)

View Deal

Actually, though, her sister Kim’s SKIMS brand does a sweet take on the pink minidress too. Right now her minidress with a heart cutout is on a waitlist, but I’ve been eyeballing it for some time now, as it seems like the perfect outfit to wear to a theme park or other outdoor activities in the summer. And while I probably wouldn't do knee high boots to match, I’ve also been keeping tabs on these adorable color pop keds for a while.

SKIMS Heart Mini Dress
SKIMS Heart Mini Dress: $68 at SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's cute SKIMS dress is currently waitlisted, but the cute silhouette, adorable cutout and lightweight fabric are worth the wait with people calling it "light" and "airy." At $68 it's relatively light on the wallet, too.

View Deal
Keds Keds Women's Champion Leather Lace Up Sneaker
Keds Keds Women's Champion Leather Lace Up Sneaker: was $105.07 now $45.30 at Amazon

Amazon has a version of Keds' lace up sneaker with the color pop bottoms that matches pink and purple together swimmingly. These shoes are great for walking too.

View Deal

So, I’m probably not in the market for knee high boots and a big furry coat, but I’m glad celebrities are bringing back the color pink this summer. It’s always a bummer when a color feels out for a few seasons, but it happens more than you’d think. I remember a few years back, mint was everywhere and now you can’t find hardly anything in the color. The same will likely prove true of the trendy sage in a while too, so if you’re a fan, snap it up while you can.

While Margot Robbie and other a-listers did wear a lot of pink in 2023, I will say there is hope for the color yet. When asked about whether or not she was “sick” of pink the following year, the actress admitted she “will love it forever” and also noted “it looks great on everyone.” Truer words have never been spoken. Let’s go ahead and make it official and bring back pink.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting

I'm Excited That Pacific Rim's TV Show Has A New Home, But There's Some Kaiju-Sized News That Has Me Even More Amped

I Know Spider-Man 3 Is Often Considered 'The Worst One' Of The Original Trilogy, But Here's Why It's Become My Favorite Spider-Man Movie Over The Years
See more latest
Most Popular
Dana Carvey portrays Joe Biden on the Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiere, as Maya Rudolph (as Kamala Harris) stands behind him.
Dana Carvey Reveals The Moment He Knew HIs SNL Impression Of President Biden Was Doomed
Side-By-Side of Shrek, HTTYD and Kung Fu Panda Trailer stills.
A Fan Asked The Internet To 'Kill' One DreamWorks Franchise, And The Number Of People Saying How To Train Your Dragon Is Blowing My Mind
Tony Todd stands near a door in conversation in Final Destination Bloodlines.
'That's New.' Final Destination: Bloodlines' Directors Share The Major Change To How 'The Movies Work,' And I’m Even More Excited Now
Anime-style dark side user with red lightsaber in Star Wars: Visions
First Look At Visions Volume 3 Panel Announces Release Date And Anime Spinoff At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air screenshot.
Will Smith Reveals What He Learned While Working With Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro, And This Is A Great Lesson
Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘I’ll Never Forget It’: Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Recalls Having Deep Conversations With Him And What He Learned On Set
Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
I Was Surprised To Hear Thunderbolts* Director Hint At How The Movie Connects To Avengers: Doomsday
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
Law And Order’s Christopher Meloni Got Real About Benson And Stabler's Near Kiss In The Kitchen And Trying Not To 'Bait' Fans
Idris Elba looks ahead in the control room while Burn Gorman approaches in Pacific Rim.
I'm Excited That Pacific Rim's TV Show Has A New Home, But There's Some Kaiju-Sized News That Has Me Even More Amped