Sequins Have Been In For A Hot Minute, But I Can't Get Over The Grape-y Hue Of Khloé Kardashian's Gorgeous Backless Dress

Who doesn’t love a good sparkle in front of the cameras? The celebrity fashion world has seen quite a few sequin moments this year, including Halle Berry’s mirrored Oscars gown and Danica McKellar’s sparkling party dress. Khloé Kardashian jumped on board with the trend at the German Perfume Awards this weekend and, while I love how much she shimmered during her big moment, it’s the grape-y hue of the dress that has me dying.

Khloé Kardashian accepted an award for her fragrance XO Khloé, and she looked positively regal in purple while doing it. The star of The Kardashians — whose sixth season recently wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription — posed for a few pics that she shared on Instagram following the ceremony:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

That shade of purple is absolutely gorgeous. It’s a pretty bold choice, and I mean that in the best way. The backless, sequined halter dress just works so well in that color, and it pairs quite nicely with that Kardashian bob the sisters have been sporting.

You could tell Khloé Kardashian’s loved ones were feeling the purple power, too. That's because as she celebrated the award she won for her perfume, lots of similarly hued hearts appeared in the comments:

Khadijah Haqq: Wow wow wow baby congratulations 💜

Wow wow wow baby congratulations 💜 Kris Jenner: I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I’m so proud my beautiful girl!!!!! 💜💜💜

I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I’m so proud my beautiful girl!!!!! 💜💜💜 Malika Haqq: KK! Absolutely Gorgeous 💜

KK! Absolutely Gorgeous 💜 Allison Statter: 💜💜💜💜

Purple just simply isn’t a color you see all that often on the red carpet, which is a shame given how amazing it can look when done right. Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona did exactly that earlier this year, proving to be couples goals in their purple outfits (with his scrunchie matching her lavender dress). Selena Gomez’s purple flower dress at one of her benefits to raise money for youth mental health stands out in my memory as another highlight.

Khloé Kardashian’s grape number is just the latest of her fashion wins. I have been blown away by the fun choices from Kim Kardashian’s little sister lately. She’s been showing bold pops of color with a red cherry bikini, and how could you not love her look in the bubblegum mini dress with knee-high boots that made her legs look a mile long? (No wonder the Kardashians kept Barbiecore alive as long as they did!)

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

It doesn’t hurt that the gown was also sequined, because that’s been a fun trend to follow. Both Millie Bobby Brown and Jason Statham’s fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have shimmered in sequins this year, and there was plenty of sparkle to be seen at the Met Gala 2025 earlier this month.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, this was just the beginning, because I’m looking forward to more of the bright offerings Khloé Kardashian might have for us this summer!