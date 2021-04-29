Ryan Reynolds' (Literally) On-Brand Response To Mortal Kombat Rumors Shows What He'd Look Like As Johnny Cage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoiler alert for Mortal Kombat.
With theaters reopening and cinephiles returning to the movies, there have been a few major blockbuster releases. The most recent was Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which also arrived in homes thanks to HBO Max. The final scene set up a sequel and the inclusion of fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage. There’s been some calls for Ryan Reynolds to play the role, and his response is literally on brand, while also showing how he might look in the role.
Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career, but his name has become synonymous with his starring role in the Deadpool franchise. Given his penchant for playing a foul-mouthed badass, he seems like a great choice for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat’s possible sequel. Reynolds responded by plugging his partnership Mint Mobile, as well as his face edited on Cage’s body. Check it out below.
It’s the crossover no one ever expected. Because while finally responding to all the Mortal Kombat fan casting, Ryan Reynolds also took the time to stay on brand… literally. Still, you can’t deny that he’d look awesome as Johnny Cage.
The above post comes to us from Ryan Reynolds’ personal Twitter page. He’s got an A+ social media game, so it should come as no surprise that his Mortal Kombat response would be similarly funny. Plus, he got a ton of brands to promote at any given time.
Mortal Kombat is currently available to stream for a limited time on HBO Max.
The GIF from Ryan Reynolds’ poster features Johnny Cage’s bright blue look from one of the most recent Mortal Kombat games. Reynolds slapped his own face on the image, which actually doesn’t look too bad. Funny enough, the 3-D character was given the animation and background of the classic arcade games, stating that Mint Mobile got a flawless victory over Big Wireless.
Advertisements aside, Mortal Kombat fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Ryan Reynolds officially responding to calls for him to play Johnny Cage. The last scene of the movie name dropped Cage, which has increased conversations about a possible sequel. We'll just have to see if the movie happens, and who managed to land the role.
While Warner Bros. hasn’t made a decision on Mortal Kombat’s sequel just yet, Simon McQuoid’s R-rated blockbuster planted a few narrative seeds. For instance, the first movie didn’t actually feature the tournament which the games are based around. Add in Johnny Cage’s tease and Sub-Zero’s “death”, and there seems like a ton of threads to pull from. We’ll just have to see if Mortal Kombat made enough money and was streamed enough to necessitate a sequel.
Mortal Kombat is in theaters and on HBO Max now.