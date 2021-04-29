Ryan Reynolds' (Literally) On-Brand Response To Mortal Kombat Rumors Shows What He'd Look Like As Johnny Cage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spoiler alert for Mortal Kombat.

With theaters reopening and cinephiles returning to the movies, there have been a few major blockbuster releases. The most recent was Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which also arrived in homes thanks to HBO Max. The final scene set up a sequel and the inclusion of fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage. There’s been some calls for Ryan Reynolds to play the role, and his response is literally on brand, while also showing how he might look in the role.