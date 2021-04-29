news

Ryan Reynolds' (Literally) On-Brand Response To Mortal Kombat Rumors Shows What He'd Look Like As Johnny Cage

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spoiler alert for Mortal Kombat.

With theaters reopening and cinephiles returning to the movies, there have been a few major blockbuster releases. The most recent was Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which also arrived in homes thanks to HBO Max. The final scene set up a sequel and the inclusion of fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage. There’s been some calls for Ryan Reynolds to play the role, and his response is literally on brand, while also showing how he might look in the role.

Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career, but his name has become synonymous with his starring role in the Deadpool franchise. Given his penchant for playing a foul-mouthed badass, he seems like a great choice for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat’s possible sequel. Reynolds responded by plugging his partnership Mint Mobile, as well as his face edited on Cage’s body. Check it out below.

It’s the crossover no one ever expected. Because while finally responding to all the Mortal Kombat fan casting, Ryan Reynolds also took the time to stay on brand… literally. Still, you can’t deny that he’d look awesome as Johnny Cage.

The above post comes to us from Ryan Reynolds’ personal Twitter page. He’s got an A+ social media game, so it should come as no surprise that his Mortal Kombat response would be similarly funny. Plus, he got a ton of brands to promote at any given time.

Mortal Kombat is currently available to stream for a limited time on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The GIF from Ryan Reynolds’ poster features Johnny Cage’s bright blue look from one of the most recent Mortal Kombat games. Reynolds slapped his own face on the image, which actually doesn’t look too bad. Funny enough, the 3-D character was given the animation and background of the classic arcade games, stating that Mint Mobile got a flawless victory over Big Wireless.

Advertisements aside, Mortal Kombat fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Ryan Reynolds officially responding to calls for him to play Johnny Cage. The last scene of the movie name dropped Cage, which has increased conversations about a possible sequel. We'll just have to see if the movie happens, and who managed to land the role.

While Warner Bros. hasn’t made a decision on Mortal Kombat’s sequel just yet, Simon McQuoid’s R-rated blockbuster planted a few narrative seeds. For instance, the first movie didn’t actually feature the tournament which the games are based around. Add in Johnny Cage’s tease and Sub-Zero’s “death”, and there seems like a ton of threads to pull from. We’ll just have to see if Mortal Kombat made enough money and was streamed enough to necessitate a sequel.

Mortal Kombat is in theaters and on HBO Max now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Who Should Play Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2? Here Are Our Picks
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Has Hit The Pandemic Stage Of Hanging Out With His Own Action Figure news 3h Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Has Hit The Pandemic Stage Of Hanging Out With His Own Action Figure Sarah El-Mahmoud
12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021 news 3h 12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021 Adam Holmes
Mortal Kombat Star Offers Hopeful Message After Being Killed Off news 19h Mortal Kombat Star Offers Hopeful Message After Being Killed Off Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man Rating TBD
Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
Cinderella Jul 16, 2021 Cinderella Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
Robert Downey Jr. And Will Forte's New Netflix Show Sweet Tooth Drops Epic First Trailer TBD Robert Downey Jr. And Will Forte's New Netflix Show Sweet Tooth Drops Epic First Trailer Rating TBD
Michael B. Jordan Learned To Hold His Breath For A Crazy Long Time Making Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse TBD Michael B. Jordan Learned To Hold His Breath For A Crazy Long Time Making Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Rating TBD
Wait, Channing Tatum's Divorce To Jenna Dewan Isn't Finalized Yet? What They're Reportedly Fighting Over TBD Wait, Channing Tatum's Divorce To Jenna Dewan Isn't Finalized Yet? What They're Reportedly Fighting Over Rating TBD
Looks Like A-Rod's Lost Weight And Gotten Fit Since Things Started Going South With Jennifer Lopez TBD Looks Like A-Rod's Lost Weight And Gotten Fit Since Things Started Going South With Jennifer Lopez Rating TBD
The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series TBD The Rookie Creator Is Trading Nathan Fillion For Black Adam’s Noah Centineo In New Netflix Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information