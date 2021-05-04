Ready Player One Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Based on the best-selling debut novel by Ernest Cline, 2018's Ready Player One was an expansive sci-fi action-adventure that introduced audiences to a dystopian world which was simultaneously old and new. More specifically, it centered around the disenfranchised lives of wayward strangers who are connected by their desire to discover the lost fortune of mysterious billionaire James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world known as OASIS.

Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance, this '80s loving otherworldly odyssey didn't become a critical darling but it grossed nearly $600 million at the box office and earned an Oscar nomination for its visual effects. Now that it's been over three years since this blockbuster blasted onto the big screen, what is the Ready Player One cast doing now? Put on your virtual reality goggles and take a look!