Ready Player One Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now

Based on the best-selling debut novel by Ernest Cline, 2018's Ready Player One was an expansive sci-fi action-adventure that introduced audiences to a dystopian world which was simultaneously old and new. More specifically, it centered around the disenfranchised lives of wayward strangers who are connected by their desire to discover the lost fortune of mysterious billionaire James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world known as OASIS.
Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance, this '80s loving otherworldly odyssey didn't become a critical darling but it grossed nearly $600 million at the box office and earned an Oscar nomination for its visual effects. Now that it's been over three years since this blockbuster blasted onto the big screen, what is the Ready Player One cast doing now? Put on your virtual reality goggles and take a look!
Tye Sheridan (Wade Watts/Parzival)
As Wade Watts, i.e. Parzival, an avid Gunter who frantically searches for clues hidden inside the OASIS in order to unlock James Halliday's lost fortune, Tye Sheridan played the male protagonist in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. Most notably, Sheridan made his debut in Terrence Malick's masterpiece, The Tree of Life. Later, he received his first starring role in Jeff Nichols' Mud. Also, Sheridan plays Scott Summers, i.e. Cyclops, in the X-Men reboot series, which includes X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Deadpool 2. Additionally, Sheridan can be seen in Joe, The Yellow Birds, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The Mountain.
Most recently, Tye Sheridan headlined the space-based drama, Voyagers. Furthermore, Sheridan appeared in The Night Clerk (which he also produced), Quibi's Wireless, and the video game, Madden NFL 21. Next, he'll be seen in Paul Schrader's The Card Counter. Right now, the actor is filming a role in George Clooney's The Tender Bar. Additionally, Sheridan is signed on to star in Black Flies and The Things They Carried.
Olivia Cooke (Samantha Cook/Art3mis)
In the role of Samatha Cook, better known as Art3mis, a determined Gunter who forms a kinship with Wade, Olivia Cooke played the female protagonist. Most notably, Cooke starred in A&E's Bates Motel. Additionally, the English actress played Becky Sharp in Amazon Prime's mini-series, Vanity Fair. Her other television credits include Modern Love, The Secret of Crickley Hall, and Blackout. Furthermore, outside of TV, Cooke starred in Ouija, The Quiet Ones, Thoroughbreds, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. She's also recognized for her performances in Life Itself, Katie Says Goodbye, The Limehouse Golem, The Signal, and last year's Sound of Metal. Additionally, the young talent was seen in One Direction's "Autumn Term" music video.
Most recently, Olivia Cooke starred in Pixie and Little Fish. She also had a starring role in Naked Singularity, which premiered at the San Francisco International Film Festival. Currently, Cooke is in the midst of filming the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. She's signed on to appear in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses.
Mark Rylance (James Halliday/Anorak the All-Knowing)
Playing the part of James Halliday, i.e. Anorak the All-Knowing, the inventor of OASIS who creates a scavenger hunt that leads to his vast fortune, Mark Rylance is the overarching protagonist of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. Most notably, Rylance won an Oscar for his supporting turn as Rudolf Abel in Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. Later, the actor reunited with the acclaimed filmmaker to play the title role in The BFG. Also, Rylance is a three-time Tony winner through his performances in Broadway's Boeing Boeing, Jerusalem, and Twelfth Night. His other notable film credits include Dunkirk, The Gunman, The Other Boleyn Girl, Hearts of Fire, Anonymous, and Blitz.
Last year, Rylance starred in Waiting for the Barbarians and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Next, he'll be seen in Terrence Malick's The Way of the Wind, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, The Outfit, and The Fantastic Flitcrofts. Also, Rylance will appear in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and he'll soon reunite with Simon Pegg for Peacock's The Undeclared War.
Ben Mendelsohn (Nolan Sorrento/IOI-655321)
As Nolan Sorrento, a.k.a. IOI-655321, the malicious head of IOI who savagely hunts for James Halliday's Easter Egg in order to take over the OASIS, Ben Mendelsohn plays the primary villain. Most notably, Mendelsohn won an Emmy for his supporting turn in Netflix's Bloodline. Outside of television, Mendelsohn is best known for his standout performances as Director Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andrew "Pope" Cody in Animal Kingdom, and Talos in Captain Marvel. Elsewhere, the actor appears in Mississippi Grind, Killing Them Softly, Starred Up, The Dark Knight Rises, Robin Hood (2018), The King, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Darkest Hour.
Most recently, Ben Mendelsohn produced and played Ralph Anderson in HBO's The Outsider. He's also seen in Babyteeth and heard in HBO Max's Infinity Train. Next, the actor stars in Joe Wright's Cyrano. He also recently filmed the thriller, Misanthrope. Additionally, Mendelsohn reprises his role as Talos in Disney+'s MCU series, Secret Invasion. The actor is also heard in the much-anticipated video game, Squadron 42.
Simon Pegg (Ogden Morrow/Curator)
In the role of Ogden Morrow, i.e. the Curator, James Halliday's best friend and the co-creator of the OASIS, Simon Pegg plays an emotional part in Ready Player One. Most famously, Pegg co-wrote and starred in Edgar Wright'sCornetto film trilogy, which includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Additionally, Pegg co-wrote and starred in Paul. Pegg plays Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible movies and Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the recent Star Trek blockbusters.
Most recently, Simon Pegg co-created, produced, and starred in Amazon Prime's Truth Seekers. He also produced BBC Two's Out of Her Mind. Additionally, Pegg directed Pom Klementieff's short film, Au Revoir, Chris Hemsworth. Next, the actor will be heard in America: The Motion Picture. Right now, Pegg is reprising his role as Benji in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Additionally, Pegg will once again voice the title character in the CG-animated prequel, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Furthermore, he will reunite with Mark Rylance in Peacock's The Undeclared War.
Lena Waithe (Helen Harris/Aech)
Playing the part of Helen Harris. a.k.a. Aech, Wade's best friend and a fellow Gunter, Lena Waithe made her film debut in Ready Player One. Most notably, Waithe won an Emmy for writing Netflix's Master of None, where she also plays Denise. Additionally, the award-winning television writer created Showtime's The Chi and BET's Boomerang and Twenties. As an actress, meanwhile, Waithe can be seen in Westworld, Netflix's Dear White People, and Hulu's Bad Hair. She also lent her voice to Onward. Furthermore, Waithe wrote for Fox's Bones and Nickelodeon's How to Rock. She also penned and co-produced Queen & Slim. Additionally, Waite produced Dear White People, Step Sisters, Ladylike, The 40-Year-Old Version, and Amazon Prime's Them.
Next, Lena Waithe will star in Master of None Season 3. Additionally, the screenwriter wrote and produced Netflix's Beauty. She's also the producer behind Birth of Cool, A Thousand and One, and the upcoming documentary, The One and Only Dick Gregory.
T.J. Miller (i-R0k)
As i-R0k, an obnoxiously egotistical Gunter who's constantly belittled by Wade, T.J. Miller voiced a minor antagonist in Ready Player One. Making his acting debut in Cloverfield, Miller found fame and acclaim through his standout performance as Erlich Bachman in HBO's Silicon Valley. The comedic actor is also known for his supporting performance in Deadpool 1 & 2. Additionally, Miller lent his voice to The Emoji Movie.
T.J. Miller's other notable movie credits include She's Out of My League, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Office Christmas Party, and Yogi Bear. Furthermore, Miller lent his voice to Big Hero 6 and How to Train Your Dragon 1 & 2. Outside of film, the actor wrote, produced, and played the titular character in The Gorburger Show. Most recently, Miller was seen in Underwater and The Stand-In. He was also heard in the short film, Street Walking. The comedian doesn't have any upcoming projects on the docket. After a series of allegations were made against Miller, that might not change anytime soon.
Philip Zhao (Zhou/Sho)
In the role of Zhou, i.e. Sho, a young Gunter on a quest to discover Halliday's Easter Egg alongside Daito, Philip Zhao plays a supporting character in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. This property-mashing blockbuster served as the child actor's screen debut. Likewise, the film remains Zhao's only screen credit; he has no future projects lined up.
Win Morisaki (Toshiro/Daito)
Playing the part of Toshiro, i.e. Daito, a fellow Gunter, Win Morisaki was a reserved character who eventually warmed up to Wade in Ready Player One. Most notably, Morisaki is the lead vocalist of the J-pop boy band, PrizmaX. His other film credits include Shodo Girls, A Yell From Heaven, Parade, Thriller Restuarant, Listen to the Universe, and last year's Humanoid Monster Bela. Additionally, Morisaki is heard in Children of the Sea and the video game, Death Come True. Also, the actor voiced Mr. Mistoffelees in the Japanese dub of Cats.
Last year, Win Morisaki starred in The Real Thing. Most recently, Morisaki was seen in the Japanese drama Nishiogikubo Mitsuboshi Youshudou. Next, the actor will star in Cherry Blossom Tower.
Hannah John-Kamen (F’Nale Zandor)
As F'Nale Zandor, the steadfast leader of the Sixers, Hannah John-Kamen played a secondary antagonist in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. The actress is most commonly recognized for her performance as Ava Starr, i.e. Ghost, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, andis remembered for her performances as Yalena "Dutch" Yardeen in Syfy's Killjoys, Ornela in HBO's Game of Thrones, and the title role in Netflix's The Stranger. Also, she played the part of Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson in Peacock's short-lived series, Brave New World.
Additionally, Hannah John-Kamen lent her voice to the role of Naia in Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Furthermore, John-Kamen appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Tomb Raider. She was heard in the Dark Souls video game series. Most recently, John-Kamen appeared in SAS: Red Notice. Next, the actress will be seen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Also, John-Kamen is soon slated to star in the horror movie, Unwelcome.
