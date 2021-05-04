Ariana DeBose: 5 Cool Things To Know About The West Side Story Star

When Hamilton broke out onto the Broadway stage at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York City, there were several stars who got their big break from the mega-hit that it became. While there are plenty of names that you might have heard of pretty often, such as the popular Lin-Manuel Miranda or Daveed Diggs, there’s a newcomer who you should keep your eye on, and that’s Ariana DeBose.

Not only was Ariana in the Hamilton cast as “The Bullet,” and was nominated for a Tony for her performance in A Bronx Tale, but she’s also had a career that many of us are learning about, which I’m sure is only going to expand more and more over the next couple of years. With her new role as Anita in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story coming out later this year, you won’t forget her name. But, until then, here are five cool facts about this young actress that you should know.