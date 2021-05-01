George Clooney Gets Honest About Turning 60

Even though he started his family in the later part of his life, he really has used those 60 years for more than a lot of people would in their entire life. If you look at George Clooney’s resume, he has been a staple in Hollywood since his TV days back in the '80s (okay the 60 thing is making more sense now) and has even had success as a director, producer and writer. Even though he took a small acting break, he’s very much still relevant with having a successful Netflix film as recently as last year.