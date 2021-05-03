Why It Was ‘A Dream’ For Josh Duhamel To Work With Jennifer Lopez On Shotgun Wedding

In the early days of the Jennifer Lopez action comedy Shotgun Wedding’s production, “nightmare” seems to be the word that summed up the last minute drama that saw Armie Hammer leave the project. But in the face of that unexpected scandal came the inspired casting of Transformers franchise alum Josh Duhamel in his stead. That switch-up looks to have done the trick, as Duhamel’s comments on working with Lopez have him saying that between their friendship and the awesome shooting locales, it was a dream to work with her on the project.