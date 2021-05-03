The Batman Merchandise Gives Closer Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Superhero movies have become a dominating force in the film industry, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Given how popular DC’s Batman is, he’s been adapted for film a number of times. Next up is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. And some merchandise has seemingly offered another look at the new Batmobile.
From the limited footage of The Batman, it’s clear that director Matt Reeves had a bold vision for Gotham City. The movie will follow a less experienced version of Bruce Wayne, and the costume and set design seems ultra-realistic. Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile made a splash when the design was first revealed, and now we can see more thanks to a toy version. You can scroll through the images below.
The Batmobile is returning to the big screen, and this time it’s got some serious style. While the most recent versions of the iconic vehicle have been tank-like creations, the design for The Batman harkens back to a simpler time. Let’s break what down what we’re being shown here.
The above image comes to us from Instagram, and shows some upcoming merchandise for The Batman. Since the project has been delayed a number of times, it makes sense that production on merchandise has already begun. After all, superhero flicks are known for their ability to make tons of money through action figures, clothing, and other swag.
After The Batman, Matt Reeves is working on a spinoff series for HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While not as exciting as footage of the Batmobile in action, Bat-fans out there will still no doubt be excited to see another glimpse at the new ride. Even if the glimpse is via a small toy car.
In the images we see various angles of the Batmobile for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The suped-out muscle car is stylish, while also seemingly paying homage to the comics and classic Adam West series. Now we just need to see it in action in a full length trailer.
Merchandise, specifically toys, have been a common source for spoilers on major blockbusters, including superhero flicks. The studio needs to get action figures and other products on shelves, although they can sometimes reveal appearances, costumes and events from upcoming movies. Luckily this hasn’t been the case for The Batman, as we’d already been shown the Batmobile in limited stills and footage.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.