The Batman Merchandise Gives Closer Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superhero movies have become a dominating force in the film industry, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Given how popular DC’s Batman is, he’s been adapted for film a number of times. Next up is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. And some merchandise has seemingly offered another look at the new Batmobile.