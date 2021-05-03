Will Smith Went Full Bad Boys And Shared New Half Shirtless Post, But Says He's In 'Worst Shape' Ever

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If Will Smith should be applauded for anything other than his stellar career in entertainment, it has to be his down to earth nature. Smith isn’t afraid to tell it like it is and show the world that the man behind the legacy is just as human as the rest of us. With all of that talk about his half shirtless scene in Bad Boys resurfacing, it’s prompted Mr. Smith to remind the world of that very fact, as he’s admitted the he’s in the worst shape possible in the best way imaginable.