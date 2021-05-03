Jared Leto’s Morbius Has Changed Its Release Date Again

So far, fans have only been treated to one trailer for Morbius, but it seemed to be enough to get fans excited for the comic book adaptation. The film centers on the titular Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease. In his attempts to cure himself, he afflicts himself with a form of vampirism, which gives him both superhuman abilities and all of the weaknesses that come with being a vampire. Jared Leto is joined in the film by Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. The superhero flick definitely seems to be going for a horror vibe, and you can check out the trailer for yourself down below: