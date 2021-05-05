Pierce Brosnan's Son Looks Just Like Him, I Wonder If He Wants To Play James Bond

So we know that Paris Brosnan has his father’s killer looks, but why wouldn’t he be a candidate for James Bond? Well, in a recent interview with V-Man, Paris noted that fashion and art are two of his biggest passions in life, and he’s even supported other young artists. Though looking ahead to the future, Brosnan does have graduating film school lined up, so if he chooses to do so, he won’t be too far from the family business of moviemaking.