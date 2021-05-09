The Best Frances McDormand Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I think few would disagree that Frances McDormand is one of our greatest living actors. I also am inclined to believe that that same few have likely never seen a movie starring the acclaimed 63-year-old (who is also married to Joel Coen) and had no interest in seeing Nomadland until after it won Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars. Well, that being said, now seems like as good a time as any to bear witness to the best Frances McDormand movies on streaming or available to watch elsewhere, starting with the latest film to earn her praise from the Academy.