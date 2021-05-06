Is Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Still Happening? Here's The Latest

While comic book movies are still the most popular thing in the world, despite there being a significant lack of movies, there's still really been nothing quite like Joker. The movie really took the concept and character of the clown prince of crime from the comics, but then built a world around him that was unique to say the least. It was a box office smash and it was nominated for 11 Oscars, and went home with two. It's not exactly shocking that there was talk of a sequel despite the fact that it was difficult to see where the story would go from there. And while the project had fallen off the radar, assumed into oblivion, there's some evidence that a Joker 2 might still be in the works.