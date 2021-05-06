news

Is Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Still Happening? Here's The Latest

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

While comic book movies are still the most popular thing in the world, despite there being a significant lack of movies, there's still really been nothing quite like Joker. The movie really took the concept and character of the clown prince of crime from the comics, but then built a world around him that was unique to say the least. It was a box office smash and it was nominated for 11 Oscars, and went home with two. It's not exactly shocking that there was talk of a sequel despite the fact that it was difficult to see where the story would go from there. And while the project had fallen off the radar, assumed into oblivion, there's some evidence that a Joker 2 might still be in the works.

A recent story from THR delves into many different corners of the DC universe on the big screen including how the currently filming Flash movie will give creatives access to the multiverse. But it also makes it clear that of all DC film and TV projects so far, there are only four that don't take place within the same universe. Two of them are Robert Pattinson's The Batman and it's associated series Gotham PD, and the other two are Joker and its "planned sequel."

The fact that a sequel to Joker is even being referenced would seem to indicate that the movie is still very much an active concern, but the word used here is "planned" and not "potential" or even "anticipated." The word choice seems to indicate not only that the idea of Joker 2 still exists, but there is, at least right now, still a plan to make the movie a reality.

On paper, you would expect that to be the case. You don't have a movie as popular and successful as Joker and then not look at how you can keep that going. And there were reports following the first movie's success that a sequel film could happen. But back at the end of 2019 director Todd Philips said that, while there had been unofficial conversations about the idea, there were no deals in place to make it happen.

Related

Joker 2: 8 Major Questions We Have About The Potential Joker Sequel

Of course, even if there is a planned sequel to Joker, it doesn't mean that Joaquin Phoenix or Todd Philips will be returning. Although, you have to assume that is the hope. The bigger question, however, has to simply be how it would work. Even Todd Philips has admitted that Joker was only ever planned to be one movie and it's not really designed to have a sequel. At the same time, neither Phoenix nor Philips have ever completely discounted the idea of making a sequel either. If somebody has found a way to make another movie that could be as powerful as the first one, maybe we'll see it.

We'll have to keep an eye on this one. As of now there is at least some evidence that there are people who want to make Joker 2 happen. Whether or not it really will is another question entirely.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Black Adam Is Reuniting Dwayne Johnson With A Young Rock Star news 7d Black Adam Is Reuniting Dwayne Johnson With A Young Rock Star Adam Holmes
The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals One Thing She And James Gunn Agreed On About Harley Quinn news 7d The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals One Thing She And James Gunn Agreed On About Harley Quinn Sarah El-Mahmoud
Someone Added Henry Cavill’s Mustache Back To Justice League, And I Can’t Look Away news 7d Someone Added Henry Cavill’s Mustache Back To Justice League, And I Can’t Look Away Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

New Stranger Things Season 4 Footage Goes Into Eleven's Past With Dr. Brenner, And I Cannot Wait TBD New Stranger Things Season 4 Footage Goes Into Eleven's Past With Dr. Brenner, And I Cannot Wait Rating TBD
A Quiet Place Part II Drops Final Trailer As Emily Blunt And John Krasinski's Movie Paves Way For Theater Return TBD A Quiet Place Part II Drops Final Trailer As Emily Blunt And John Krasinski's Movie Paves Way For Theater Return Rating TBD
The Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch, Including Ted Lasso TBD The Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch, Including Ted Lasso Rating TBD
Will The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Ever Appear On Robert Kirkman's Invincible? The Creator Has Thoughts TBD Will The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Ever Appear On Robert Kirkman's Invincible? The Creator Has Thoughts Rating TBD
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Clarifies Pronunciation For His Character And Name IRL TBD Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Clarifies Pronunciation For His Character And Name IRL Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information