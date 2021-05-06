Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s James Gunn Offers Silver Lining On The Movie’s Original Delay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a series of delays, Phase Four of the MCU has finally begun on Disney+. But there are also a slew of highly anticipated movies coming to theaters, including with Black Widow and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latter project was originally going to be one of the first movies of Phase Four, but was pushed back years after Gunn was temporarily fired. Now the acclaimed filmmaker recently offered a silver lining on the movie’s delay.