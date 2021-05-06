Following Anthony Mackie's Captain America, 7 Other Avengers Successors We Can't Wait To See

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel’s superhero storylines in Phase Four have only just begun with two Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latter series of the pair introduced a new Captain America in Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. The passing of the shield is a historic moment in the MCU, because it introduces the universe’s first official successor. Shortly after the introduction, the story will continue with Captain America 4. And looking ahead, Falcon’s journey to Cap won’t be the last hero to rise in the ranks and assume an Avengers title from another.