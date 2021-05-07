news

Andrew Garfield Explains Amazing Reason Why He Fully Streaked Down Hollywood Blvd For His New Movie

Andrew Garfield in Mainstream

Since his days as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has branched out remarkably, and his new film Mainstream is continuing that trend. Garfield, who has admitted to having a secret Twitter account, has recently addressed the rumors that he will be reprising his Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: No Way Home. All in all, Garfield’s superhero past is still very much a part of his present, but he is also taking some pretty bold risks. Andrew Garfield has now explained the reason why he fully streaked down Hollywood Blvd for his new movie and what it felt like.

Andrew Garfield has addressed the infamous incident in 2019 that had him running down Hollywood Blvd naked. For his new film, Mainstream, Garfield had to do something he had never thought about doing and required a lot of convincing and self-belief to actually perform the deed. Garfield remarked about the experience in an interview with Indiewire.com:

It was like riding on a rollercoaster. That day was like 'Oh my God, I don't want to do it. I'm going to vomit. I'm going to die.’ And then after the first take Gia says 'Holy shit, that was amazing, we got it, get into the van.' And I was like, 'No. No, no, no. We're doing this five more times.

Andrew Garfield describes the anxiety and dread he initially had the day leading up to the filming of his streaking scene. Once he finally broke the seal and streaked, Garfield immediately felt relief, excitement, and freedom of running down the busy street completely nude and was eager to do it again and again. Sounds like a freeing experience.

I go back to the fact that we’re all going to die. What do I want to do while I’m here? On my deathbed am I going to be like ‘Fuck, I wish hadn’t run around Hollyw ood Blvd naked wearing a dildo,’ or am I going to be like ‘Fuck, I wish I would have known what that felt like?’

Andrew Garfield basically says, “You only live once”, and he would rather not have any regrets than one day looking back on the situation as a “What If?” moment. It’s a good attitude to have, and Andrew Garfield definitely believes in doing everything possible for his roles, no matter how uncomfortable they can be. Going full Will Ferrell seems to have been a liberating experience for the actor.

Though it’s a rumor and Andrew Garfield has put them down to an extent, it’s still possible that Garfield will appear in the MCU as his version of Spider-Man. Alfred Molina has already confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Doctor Octopus, so fans still have hope and are expecting big things for Marvel’s Phase 4. There’s still no word on if Joe Manganiello will be coming back as Flash Thompson, but anything is possible when you are dealing with the Multiverse, even a former Spider-Man fully streaking isn't out of the question.

More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirm Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In The Weirdest Way Possible? news 2M Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirm Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In The Weirdest Way Possible? Mike Reyes
Spider-Man 3: Why Keeping Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Out Of Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie Is A Good Idea news 3M Spider-Man 3: Why Keeping Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Out Of Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie Is A Good Idea Dirk Libbey
How Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Can Do The Multiverse Without Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield news 3M How Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Can Do The Multiverse Without Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking 6
Will More Important Star Wars Characters Appear On The Bad Batch? Here's What The Writer Says TBD Will More Important Star Wars Characters Appear On The Bad Batch? Here's What The Writer Says Rating TBD
F9 Is Breaking Ground For The Fast And Furious Franchise In An Unexpected Way TBD F9 Is Breaking Ground For The Fast And Furious Franchise In An Unexpected Way Rating TBD
I Have No Idea Why Kim Kardashian Seems To Be Working Out In Barely-There Bodysuit But The Internet Is Here For It TBD I Have No Idea Why Kim Kardashian Seems To Be Working Out In Barely-There Bodysuit But The Internet Is Here For It Rating TBD
Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss TBD Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss Rating TBD
The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Has Good News For Fans Hoping For A Reunion TBD The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Has Good News For Fans Hoping For A Reunion Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information