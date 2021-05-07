Andrew Garfield Explains Amazing Reason Why He Fully Streaked Down Hollywood Blvd For His New Movie

Since his days as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has branched out remarkably, and his new film Mainstream is continuing that trend. Garfield, who has admitted to having a secret Twitter account, has recently addressed the rumors that he will be reprising his Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: No Way Home. All in all, Garfield’s superhero past is still very much a part of his present, but he is also taking some pretty bold risks. Andrew Garfield has now explained the reason why he fully streaked down Hollywood Blvd for his new movie and what it felt like.