8 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Sci-Fi Movies

Ever since I first caught part of The Terminator as a young kid on cable, I have been obsessed with the sci-fi genre. That obsession has only grown over the years, and whenever I upgrade my home theater experience, I always test out the new tech with some of my favorite movies (Terminator 2: Judgment Day was my first Blu-ray; 2001: A Space Odyssey my first 4K Blu-ray). Along with the upgraded visuals and dynamic sound, I also like to dig through the bonus features to learn all the sci-fi movie secrets to find out how all those iconic scenes came together.

So, it's easy to imagine how excited I was when I was tasked with coming up with a list of behind-the-scenes secrets from classic sci-fi movies. To share my love of the classics, how they came together, and the genre as a whole, I’ve put together eight crazy facts about the making of everything from The Day the Earth Stood Still to RoboCop and everything in between.