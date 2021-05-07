Tom Welling Has An Idea For How To Get Back Into The Superman Game and Robert Pattinson Would Be Involved

Personally, as a fan of Smallville and the DCEU, I’d rather see Henry Cavill back as the DC hero first. Tom Welling had a decade to flesh out his character, yet Cavill has only had one solo movie and two team-up films. He’s a perfect Superman and he deserves a more defined arc! Back on the Tom Welling front, would you like to see the actor return to his Smallville role on the big screen? Vote in our poll below and get ready for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman on March 4th, 2022.