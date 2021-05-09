Dave Chappelle Talks How A Hollywood Social Climber Totally Used Him To Meet Denzel Washington

Chappelle told the story of his first time meeting Denzel Washington during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Podcast. Rogan and Chappelle, who have a long history together, went back and forth about some of the perks of fame, like being able to skip the lines at clubs and how regular people respond to that type of fame. They then go on about people trying to latch on and use their approximation to famous people to their advantage. Chappelle tells a story of exactly that, recalling being used by someone trying to get close to Denzel Washington, saying: