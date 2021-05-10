Seth Rogen Gets Honest About James Franco After Abuse Allegations

In the last few years we've seen several major stars, both in front of the camera and behind it, accused of using their positions of power to perpetuate abuse. In some cases we've seen actual criminal charges filed and even prison sentences. One major name that has come up not infrequently in these conversations is James Franco. The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and Seth Rogen, who has worked with Franco several times, and previously stated he would continue to do so, now says he has no plans to work with the actor again.