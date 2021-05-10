Space Jam 2 Has Finally Wrapped, See The Heartfelt Messages

Considering just how long people have been pulling for a Space Jam 2, it's more than a little incredible that we're actually only two months away from the film being real. Fans have wanted to see Lebron James play basketball with Looney Tunes, in the way that Michael Jordan did once upon a time, for years. For a long time it seemed that the entire idea was just a fan pipe dream, but then it became clear that Lebron James himself really did want to make the movie, and slowly but surely, over a period of years, it became a real project.