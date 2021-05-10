See Leonardo DiCaprio In First Look At Martin Scorsese’s True Crime Killers Of The Flower Moon

In the four years since Killers of the Flower Moon was first announced as in development, there have been changes that have affected the project’s fortunes, but never derailed them entirely. With Paramount opting to sell the project to Apple TV+, the once-theatrically planned film is now going to be a streaming offering. Much like The Irishman before it, the high costs of producing this Martin Scorsese/Leonardo DiCaprio reunion have driven a streaming heavy hitter to take up the torch, and it looks like that money has been well spent yet again.