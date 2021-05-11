Zack Snyder’s Justice League Concept Art Offers Alternate Look For Darkseid

It’s a pretty big understatement to say that fans were excited for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to drop to HBO Max. Years were spent patiently waiting for a decent live-action take on their favorite DC heroes teaming up, and Snyder not only delivered an awesome movie for that base, but an awesome four-hour movie that gives all the heroes a lot more screen time. It wasn’t just about the good guys, though, as Steppenwolf and Darkseid also get a vastly improved take as well – seeing as Darkseid wasn’t even in Joss Wheden’s cut at all. And now the project has dropped some cool early concept art of Darkseid that offers an alternate look for the character.