Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Zombie Movie

It's safe to say that Zack Snyder is having a pretty good year so far. His director's cut of Justice League was finally released in March, and now we're getting his zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead, which he directed and co-wrote with Joby Harold and Shay Hatten. The cast features Dave Bautista (who turned down a role in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad for this part), Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, and Tig Notaro.

In Army of the Dead, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, journeying into the quarantine zone to pull off a huge heist. The action thriller will debut in select theaters on May 14 and then on Netflix on May 21 (and, by the way, this release is a huge deal for Netflix). Early reactions of the film have already been posted on social media, and they were mostly positive! Now critics have started releasing their reviews, so let’s take a look.