features

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: 10 Awesome Movie References You May Have Missed

The Mitchells and the Machines family and two robots

SPOILERS are ahead for The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Proceed with caution!

Cinephiles, boy were we fed with the adorable release of The Mitchells vs. the Machines over on Netflix following the Sony Animation film being sold to streaming early this year. Having a major movie fan as the family movie’s main character was a treat because it allowed the animators to sprinkle in all sorts of references throughout the road trip adventure turned robot apocalypse.

Sure, Abbi Jacobson’s Katie Mitchell talks about Dawn of the Dead, Ghostbusters and Mad Max during the film, but there’s some more subtle references throughout The Mitchells vs. the Machines you may not have caught on a first watch. Time to point them out!

Dial B for Burger short film by Katie Mitchell in The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Dial B For Burger - Dial M For Murder

At the beginning of the movie when Katie Mitchell is being introduced to us, we learn that she’s been making short films her entire life. A whopping 84 to be exact. The one she shows to her elementary school class is titled Dial B For Burger, which is a reference to the 1954 Hitchcock film Dial M For Murder about infidelity and revenge. As an adult, when we see all of Katie’s short films you may also see one referencing Perks of Being a Wallflower called Perks Of Having Only One Friend among Katie’s impressive filmography.

Katie Mitchell mount rushmore of filmmakers The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Katie’s Director Mt. Rushmore - Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

While we’re getting to know Katie, she also shares her Mount Rushmore of favorite filmmakers in the background of her college application video and it shows a lot of love for Portrait of a Lady On Fire director Céline Sciamma. The French filmmaker sits aside Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig and Harold and Maude’s Hal Ashby on her Rushmore. Katie also made a tribute to the award winner called Portrait of an Idiot On Fire. Katie is a queer teen and filmmaker, it’s simply perfect that the arthouse movie about a female relationship would be important to her.

Katie Mitchell The Shining Overlook hotel socks The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Katie’s Socks - The Shining

If you look closely, you’ll also be able to deduce Katie Mitchell is a fan of Stanley Kubrick films with a couple of visual cues. For one, she is wearing socks that have the same pattern as the Overlook Hotel’s carpet in The Shining. The red chevron pattern has become an iconic element of the 1980 Stephen King adaptation for some time and her Overlook socks are the perfect wink that she’s a horror fan too.

Katie Mitchell in car with Hi There Dr. Strangelove pin The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Hi There! Pin - Dr. Strangelove

Another Kubrick reference is present on Katie’s outfit with a black pin in the shape of a bomb that says “Hi There” pinned to her red jacket. The pin is a reference to 1964’s Dr. Strangelove since the same words are etched on the bomb that Slim Pickens’ Kong ends up riding out of a plane toward the end of the movie. Katie knows her classics, that’s for sure.

Eric Andre and Olivia Colman's characters PAL in Mitchells vs the Machines

PAL - 2001: A Space Odyssey

The Mitchells vs. the Machines third Stanley Kubrick reference comes in the form of the movie’s villain PAL, which is reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey’s HAL. In the 1968 movie, HAL is an intelligence on the spaceship that goes rogue and similarly has a red dot. Their names rhyme and Olivia Colman’s PAL has somewhat of a comparable journey to HALs. Who would've thought Sony Animation would go for three Stanley Kubrick references? The late filmmaker is definitely said to be one of the greatest of all time, so it fits!

Katie Mitchell with Bottle Rocket Lawn Wranglers pin The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Lawn Wranglers Pin - Bottle Rocket

A second of Katie’s pins placed on the right side of her backpack straps says “Lawn Wranglers”. This is a reference to Wes Anderson’s first film ever, 1996’s Bottle Rocket. As we look through these visual references on Katie it’s clear that directors are really important to her and she actually goes back and watches their early work rather than going as deep as Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Taxi Driver movie reference in The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Jade’s Room Poster - Taxi Driver

When Katie is facetiming her soon-to-be college friends at the beginning of the movie, in the background of Jade’s room, you may have noticed a Taxi Driver poster on the left side of the screen. There again, here’s another tribute to one of the most celebrated filmmakers in cinema, Martin Scorsese. And again, this is one of his earlier films. Goes to show why Jade and the other students are Katie’s “people.”

Rick Mitchell on camera in Mitchells vs the Machines

Get To The Bridge If You Want To Live! - Arnold Movies

During the Mitchells road trip before the robot apocalypse, they go on a few excursions, including a dangerous donkey ride through a mountain. During the sequence, Katie’s dad makes a 3-in-1 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reference when he says “get to the bridge if you want to live!” to his family. It’s presumably a hybrid of his famous quotes "get to the chopper" from Predator, "the bridge is out" from True Lies and “come with me if you want to live” from Terminator 2. Rick Mitchell must be a mega Arnold fan! It’s also perfect that T2 would find a place in this movie because robots taking over the world is also the premise of that movie.

Mitchells as robots The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Stormtrooper Rescue - Star Wars: A New Hope

In the third act of the animated movie, the family crafts a plan to dress up in white and black suits and storm PALs headquarters in order to stop the intelligence from taking over the world. It seems to be a reference from Star Wars: A New Hope when Han and Luke disguise themselves as Stormtroopers to rescue Leia from Darth Vader and stop the villain from destroying more planets with the Death Star.

Mom Does The Five Point Palm Technique - Kill Bill

Lastly, you may have missed Maya Rudolph’s mom character going full Kill Bill at the end of the film with her fighting moves, including using Uma Thurman’s 5 point palm exploding heart technique while fighting off some robots. Right before that, when she sees that her son has been captured the Ironside siren noise from Kill Bill can also be briefly heard. The movie also actually employs the use of two music cues famously known in Kill Bill, with “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” also coming on when the family are leaving a burning scene.

Did you catch all of these? It’s a good excuse to replay The Mitchells vs. the Machines on Netflix or check out what else is coming to streaming with upcoming 2021 Netflix movies.

Up Next

Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Voice Cast: Who’s Voicing Each Character
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Shadow And Bone Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before television 14h Shadow And Bone Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before Alexandra Ramos
Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill's Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 News news 18h Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill's Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 News Adam Holmes, Jessica Rawden
Knives Out 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Daniel Craig news 2d Knives Out 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Daniel Craig Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 1, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
WrestleMania Backlash Streaming: How To Watch The WWE Event TBD WrestleMania Backlash Streaming: How To Watch The WWE Event Rating TBD
Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Reveal About Kathy's Death Needs To Be Legit TBD Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Reveal About Kathy's Death Needs To Be Legit Rating TBD
Amazon Head Honcho Talks Lord Of The Rings Series' Massive Budget And Why The Cost Was So Dang High TBD Amazon Head Honcho Talks Lord Of The Rings Series' Massive Budget And Why The Cost Was So Dang High Rating TBD
Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks The 'Intoxicating' Energy Of Christopher Meloni And SVU's Mariska Hargitay TBD Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks The 'Intoxicating' Energy Of Christopher Meloni And SVU's Mariska Hargitay Rating TBD
Is Porsha Williams Out Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Amidst Controversial Engagement News? Here's The Latest TBD Is Porsha Williams Out Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Amidst Controversial Engagement News? Here's The Latest Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information