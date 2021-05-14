The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: 10 Awesome Movie References You May Have Missed

SPOILERS are ahead for The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Proceed with caution!

Cinephiles, boy were we fed with the adorable release of The Mitchells vs. the Machines over on Netflix following the Sony Animation film being sold to streaming early this year. Having a major movie fan as the family movie’s main character was a treat because it allowed the animators to sprinkle in all sorts of references throughout the road trip adventure turned robot apocalypse.

Sure, Abbi Jacobson’s Katie Mitchell talks about Dawn of the Dead, Ghostbusters and Mad Max during the film, but there’s some more subtle references throughout The Mitchells vs. the Machines you may not have caught on a first watch. Time to point them out!