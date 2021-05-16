Star Wars At Disney World: Everything To See And Do At The Orlando Theme Park

How To Get A Lightsaber At Disney World's Galaxy's Edge

There is no more iconic item in the Star Wars universe that the lightsaber, but up until now, the majority of lightsabers available for purchase have been of the cheap plastic variety. That is not the case at Galaxy's Edge. While you will certainly pay for your lightsaber, there are a couple of different ways to get one depending on what sort of lightsaber you're looking for. First, there are a number of lightsaber hilts available at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities which are replicas of versions seen in the films and other Star Wars media. So if you want your version of Rey's saber or Luke's you can have them. Though these are just the handles, there are no blades, so these are designed strictly as decoration.