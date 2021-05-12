Matt Damon Weighs In On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Romance Rumors

And if there is something more than friendship here, the relationship certainly has its share of high profile cheerleaders. In addition to Matt Damon saying that he would love to see the rumors be true, Kevin Smith,who directed Affleck and Lopez in Jersey Girl, and also coined the term "Bennifer," has also thrown his support behind the pair. And then of course there are the legions of fans who seem to get awfully invested in these sorts of things and who really hope that these two are an item again. Maybe they just really like using the word "Bennifer."