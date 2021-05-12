Matt Damon Weighs In On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Romance Rumors

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together again? Celebrity watchers are wondering if the couple, that dated seriously nearly two decades ago, could be rekindling their relationship. Of course, if you want to know what's going on with a guy, you could try to ask his friends. And so the man who won an Oscar alongside Affleck, Matt Damon was recently asked what he knew, or what he thought, of the recent rumors. Unfortunately for those looking for gossip, Damon isn't talking much, but that's mostly because he doesn't know anything.
Matt Damon recently appeared on NBC's Today where he was asked about "Bennifer." However, the Jason Bourne actor didn't have much of an opinion, as he had literally only heard about the rumors minutes earlier. For what it's worth, Damon did admit that if the rumors are true, he's happy for the couple. Damon said...
There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that... I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it. It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome.
At this point everything is rumor and speculation. But following the end of Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and the end of Ben Affleck's relationship with actress Ana de Armas, Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been spotted together including Affleck apparently being seen at Lopez's home recently. According to reports, the pair have remained friends since ending their own engagement 17 years ago, so there's little direct evidence that there's anything more going on then a couple of friends catching up, but people are certainly talking.
And if there is something more than friendship here, the relationship certainly has its share of high profile cheerleaders. In addition to Matt Damon saying that he would love to see the rumors be true, Kevin Smith,who directed Affleck and Lopez in Jersey Girl, and also coined the term "Bennifer," has also thrown his support behind the pair. And then of course there are the legions of fans who seem to get awfully invested in these sorts of things and who really hope that these two are an item again. Maybe they just really like using the word "Bennifer."
In the end, it just seems like everybody wants their friends to be happy, and if they're finding happiness together, then that's great. If not, that's fine too. If there is anything serious going on here we'll likely know before too long, and if this really is just a couple of friends hanging out, then one hopes they'll find whatever their looking for elsewhere.