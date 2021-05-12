news

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

Superman in Batman v Superman
Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.

Man of Steel was the first installment in the DCEU, introducing Henry Cavill’s hulking Superman to the world. But a new Superman may be coming to the big screen, as J.J. Abrams is reportedly developing a movie that will star a Black actor. Zack Snyder recently responded to this Kryptonian pivot, saying:

My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman.

What a class act. While Zack Snyder spent years bringing his own Superman to the big screen in his DCEU trilogy, the filmmaker doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the developing version of the hero. Especially since J.J. Abrams is involved.

Zack Snyder responded to the news about Superman during an interview with Radio Times and other outlets. While many fans are intrigued by J.J. Abrams’ potential Superman movie, there are also those who are hoping to see Henry Cavill return as Kal-El. Luckily, Snyder seems to give that project his blessing of sorts.

While continuing to support Henry Cavill as his personal Superman, it seems Zack Snyder is open for future takes on the Man of Steel. Given the character’s iconography, he’s already been adapted for film and TV a number of times. What’s more, Snyder seems to support a Black actor playing the role on the big screen.

Information about the developing Superman is very limited, as it’s still at such an early stage. But reports indicate that J.J. Abrams will be producing, while having another filmmaker step into the director’s chair. As previously mentioned the story will star a Black actor, with reports indicating he’ll still be Kal-El, rather than comic character Calvin Ellis. We’ll just have to see how this all shakes out.

The next installment in the DC Extended Universe is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

5 Directors Who We’d Like To See Make A Black Superman Movie
