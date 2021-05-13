Justice League 2: After Going Viral For Live-Tweeting, Leslie Jones Explains The Role She Wants For A Sequel

But it's unlikely Leslie Jones’s dream role in Justice League 2 will never happen. Zack Snyder recently admitted a second Justice League movie isn’t in the cards right now. He claimed Warner Bros. is very much “anti-Snyder’" when it comes to his vision of the DCEU. Despite the divide, the director and cast have continued to post behind-the-scenes photos from the HBO Max film. So, Leslie Jones and other DC fans may never get to see her as a DC supervillain. If that changes though, we'll let you know.