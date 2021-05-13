Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Wrapping On The Mushroom Planet Has Me Pumped For The Sequel

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was always going to be special, as the Ben Schwartz/James Marsden buddy comedy that released into theaters in 2020 turned out to be an impressive, heartwarming spectacle. But as a lot of fans can tell you, it was a mostly earthbound affair, with only hints of the dimensions and locales that Sonic The Hedgehog has come to include. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, as the end of that first movie teased Dr. Robotnik’s time on what’s presumed to be the Mushroom Hill Zone from Sonic and Knuckles, as well as the arrival of Sonic’s best bud, Miles “Tails” Prower.