Dune's Dave Bautista Reveals Sweet Story Behind Getting Involved In The Denis Villeneuve Flick

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban plotting against his enemies in Dune

Dune is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of 2021. Besides the film’s lead Timothee Chalamet, another major draw for the sci-fi film is Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista. Bautista did everything possible to become part of the sci-fi epic. The Dune star revealed the sweet story behind getting involved in the Denis Villeneuve film.

For Dave Bautista, 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for his career. The release of Dune and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is a triumph for the actor. He admitted to really wanting those roles, especially the Warner Bros. epic. In telling how he got involved in the Denis Villeneuve-helmed film, Bautista said:

We tracked that movie for months because I wanted to be a part of it so bad. I never reached out, because I don’t want to be that guy, like 'Hey, Denis, is there a part for me?' I never wanted to be that guy. But he actually called me, he didn’t say anything like 'so there’s this part…' He just straight up asked me if I would come and play this part. I was so taken aback I didn’t even know what to say, except for, obviously, 'yes.' Moments like that really gauge how far I’ve come, as an actor. There’s a lot of pride in it for me that a director like Denis would call like that and offer me a role in a film that I know is going to be enormous. Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about the novels. So, for him to offer me such an integral part of this film, for me, it was a personal statement. I can’t purchase that type of emotion, that sense of pride. These are the few moments in life where I get that, where I feel like my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something.

During the Collider interview, Dave Bautista gushed over the film’s script. He admitted to being “blown away” by the world created for Dune on the page. Bautista went on to praise Denis Villeneuve and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for their ability to craft vast universes and galaxies for movies.

Reading Dave Bautista’s story proved how much he is trying to grow as an actor. As he mentioned, getting roles in his current slate of films showed how much he’s progressed since breaking away from the WWE. The recent announcement surrounding his role in Knives Out 2 is another sign of his progression.

Despite the HBO Max release drama between Denis Villeneuve and Warner Bros., the Dune star was appreciative of being selected for his role. Viewers will have to wait until Oct. 1 to see a new side of the actor when Dune arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.

