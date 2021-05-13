Dune's Dave Bautista Reveals Sweet Story Behind Getting Involved In The Denis Villeneuve Flick

We tracked that movie for months because I wanted to be a part of it so bad. I never reached out, because I don’t want to be that guy, like 'Hey, Denis, is there a part for me?' I never wanted to be that guy. But he actually called me, he didn’t say anything like 'so there’s this part…' He just straight up asked me if I would come and play this part. I was so taken aback I didn’t even know what to say, except for, obviously, 'yes.' Moments like that really gauge how far I’ve come, as an actor. There’s a lot of pride in it for me that a director like Denis would call like that and offer me a role in a film that I know is going to be enormous. Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about the novels. So, for him to offer me such an integral part of this film, for me, it was a personal statement. I can’t purchase that type of emotion, that sense of pride. These are the few moments in life where I get that, where I feel like my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something.