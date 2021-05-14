Mission: Impossible 7’s Henry Czerny Reveals What His Character’s Been Doing Since The First Movie

It’s unclear whether Mission: Impossible 7 will mention anything about what Eugene Kittridge has been up to between Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible 7, but clearly him failing to identify the real mole in the former movie (it was Jon Voight’s Jim Phelps) impacted him in a major way. So while it’s unlikely he and Ethan Hunt will be intensely clashing like they did during their first onscreen pairing, it does sound like there could still be some friction between them over ideological differences. Hey, it wouldn’t be a Mission: Impossible movie without some character drama in the midst of the explosive action.