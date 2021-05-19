5 Reasons Why There Still Hasn't Been A Truly Great Resident Evil Movie

But, I really don’t think Alice was the best character to start the film franchise with, and unfortunately, we got stuck with her for the entire series. Okay, maybe stuck isn’t the right word. I mean, she’s fine. Even so, I think it would be better if this wasn’t Resident Evil and was just called something else instead.

Sure, we got Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and many others in the later films, but I think the Resident Evil movies would have stylistically felt more like Resident Evil if we had gotten one of the mainstays early on. Instead, even with all the Umbrella stuff, the Resident Evil movies feel like they’re in another universe, and that action-heavy first movie was not a great start for the franchise. Yes, Resident Evil: Extinction is probably the best film in the series, but I think I would have preferred it if they had started with that film. The first movie just wasn't a great jumping off point.