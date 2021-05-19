Enola Holmes 2: Everything We Know About The Millie Bobby Brown Movie

You’ve heard the name Sherlock Holmes for many decades now, and seen the constant reimaginings of him on both cinema and small screens, whether that be through Robert Downy Jr’s version or Benedict Cumberbatch's. This is why when it was announced a couple of years ago that Enola Holmes would focus on the young teenage sister of the famous Holmes brothers, people were understandably excited.
Turns out, it was a great idea, with plenty of praise being directed at its story and the acting performances of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, becoming, in my eyes, one of the best movies on Netflix. Since the release of this hit, it was unclear for some time if there was going to be a sequel, but it’s officially been announced that Enola Holmes’ journey shall continue with a second film. Here is everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 2.
Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill Will Return In Enola Holmes 2
I don’t think it would have been the same if we didn’t have both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill come back as the titular Enola Holmes and her famous detective brother, Sherlock. Luckily, Netflix has already confirmed that for us, saying that both of them will be returning to the sequel.
This comes at the same time as Millie Bobby Brown celebrating the announcement on her Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes picture of her in costume with the caption “the sequel is afoot,” with Henry Cavill responding not long after.
There hasn’t been any confirmation yet on who else is going to join the new film, including Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes or Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. But, with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2, I’m sure that within the next few months we’ll get some more information soon.
Enola Holmes 2 Will Also Have The Same Director And Writer
If you loved the story and the direction of Enola Holmes, you don’t need to worry at all. According to Netflix’s announcement, both the same director and writer will return.
Harry Bradbeer, who has won Emmys for directing shows such as Killing Eve and Fleabag, will return to direct. Jack Thorne, who is known to have written teleplays like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will return to pen the story.
Enola Holmes 2 Is Based On The Books, But It's Unconfirmed Which One
The first Enola Holmes film is based on the book series of the same name, simply called The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Netflix itself confirmed on one of their Twitter pages that the upcoming film is going to be based on the books, but we do not know which one yet for sure.
For those who don’t know, the second book in the Enola Holmes Mysteries is titled The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which tells the story of Enola trying to find Lady Cecily Alistair, who has seemingly disappeared from her bedroom.
It would be standard practice to follow in the same direction as the books, however, that doesn’t mean that the film can’t play around with the stories a bit. The writer could choose to combine some of the tales or create a new one entirely. Due to plot details not yet being revealed, right now all we can do is speculate as to what Enola's next adventure might be. The game is truly afoot.
Netflix Has Not Announced The Premiere Date For Enola Holmes 2
As is expected, there isn’t a set premiere date which has come out for Enola Holmes 2. We’re not even entirely sure when production will start yet.
We can at least rule out the movie debuting with the 2021 new movie releases, because I don’t think most films can have that quick of a turnaround right now, so the earliest we can get it is probably 2022. However, with nothing confirmed yet, it’s a waiting game until someone announces the date.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Excited To Continue The Story In Enola Holmes 2
It’s not a surprise that the main star is eager to get back to telling the great story of Enola Holmes. In Netflix’s announcement, Millie Bobby Brown, who has had plenty of starring roles in the last couple of years with hits like the Netflix show Stranger Things, and Godzilla vs. Kong, spoke about the upcoming sequel.
I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!
It’s clear that Millie Bobby Brown is excited to move forward with this awesome sequel. Let’s hope within the next couple of months we start to hear some more news on the rest of the cast, and everyone else’s eagerness.
Where The Enola Holmes Characters Left Off
Since the film did come out back in September of 2020 (I know, it already feels like ages ago), let’s go over what happened with the characters of Enola Holmes. Enola herself said goodbye to her annoyance-turned-friend Tewkesbury after solving his family’s mystery, and followed clues that lead her to her mother, who explains that she had left to fight for equality amongst women and didn’t want to include her daughter. It’s a bittersweet reunion, but one that had to happen in order to solve the mystery.
Sherlock and Enola, however, are a different story. Sherlock had left a cipher for Enola to solve, one that would lead her to a meeting spot where he would reveal he'd like to mentor her. However, Enola leaves a pinecone, referencing back to a conversation the two had earlier in the movie, indicating that she wants to on go her own path. And, he approves it once he places the pinecone back down, symbolizing his blessing.
It seems that everyone is beginning to turn their own ways. Enola decides to become a detective in her own right, a “finder of lost souls,” and wants to differentiate herself from her famous brother. However, if Sherlock is going to be reappearing in the sequel – and most likely some of their other family as well – I’m sure Enola’s paths will cross with them once more.
In what way that will be is still unknown. Even so, I’m positive that as long as Enola has her head in the game, any case will be solved without much issue. She is a true detective, after all.
While Enola Holmes 2 won’t be in any of the 2021 Netflix movies coming out this year, we can at least have this announcement to look forward to and to think of in the future. What are you the most excited for about this upcoming sequel?