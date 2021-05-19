Enola Holmes 2: Everything We Know About The Millie Bobby Brown Movie

You’ve heard the name Sherlock Holmes for many decades now, and seen the constant reimaginings of him on both cinema and small screens, whether that be through Robert Downy Jr’s version or Benedict Cumberbatch's. This is why when it was announced a couple of years ago that Enola Holmes would focus on the young teenage sister of the famous Holmes brothers, people were understandably excited.

Turns out, it was a great idea, with plenty of praise being directed at its story and the acting performances of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, becoming, in my eyes, one of the best movies on Netflix. Since the release of this hit, it was unclear for some time if there was going to be a sequel, but it’s officially been announced that Enola Holmes’ journey shall continue with a second film. Here is everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 2.