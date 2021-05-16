Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Explains How Marvel Studios Pulled Off That Trailer Surprise On His Birthday

Last month, fans were finally graced with the first trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The wait was long, but the trailer met expectations and delivered some cool footage that teases an action-packed new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although fans weren’t expecting the trailer, they weren’t the only ones, as the film’s star, Simu Liu, didn’t know it was coming, either. Marvel Studios purposely hid the reveal from him so that it would be a birthday surprise for the actor. Now, Liu has opened up about how Marvel was able to pull the whole thing off.