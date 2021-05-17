Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

That’s a huge unknown that this stage. Plus, negotiations are still underway, and this deal could fizzle long before it’s finalized. But there are a few things that stood out to me when I read the coverage of this Warner/Discovery merger, AT&T’s exit, and David Zaslav’s ascension to the leadership role of the combined companies. First, Variety notes that Zaslav is considered to be “a strong-willed CEO” who has a reputation for “shifting strategic gears quickly when results are not to his liking.” What happens if he comes in to his new role, sees the worldwide streaming numbers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which, so far, have been protected from the public eye), and decides that the SnyderVerse is a worthy franchise to support? Stranger things have happened.