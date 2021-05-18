In Defense Of Spectre: Why This James Bond Movie Has An Unfair Rep

Spectre excites me as a James Bond fan because not only does it honor the classics, it takes the time to reinvent the 007 saga in such a way that it’s fresh while reverent. In two movies, Sam Mendes helped reintroduce classic motifs and components of Bond lore in a way that modern audiences should be able to appreciate. It’s a shame that many don’t seem to understand that for the time being, but some of the best James Bond movies have suffered similar fates, if not worse. Still, why not check out Spectre once again at some point before No Time To Die hits theaters this fall? You might find that you’ll be reading the writing on the wall a little differently with a pair of fresh eyes.