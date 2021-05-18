James Gunn Shoots Down Guardians Theory About Yondu

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Given how popular the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, there are countless theories about the events on both TV and the big screen. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most popular franchises in the MCU, and the filmmaker is constantly clarifying and shutting down theories about the cosmic property. And most recently Gunn ended a theory about the death of Michael Rooker’s Yondu.
Yondu perished during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in one of the most heartbreaking death scenes in the entire MCU. Fans are eager to see the Guardians appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, before getting their own threequel. One fan recently accused Gunn of bringing Michael Rooker to the set of Avengers: Endgame to hide Yondu’s death in Guardians 2. He responded honestly, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like Michael Rooker’s Yondu never actually joined the set of Avengers: Endgame. Instead, the Walking Dead alum was traveling around the same time to film some Guardians content for their Disneyland ride. It all makes sense now.
James Gunn’s comments come from his personal Twitter account, which he often uses to directly communicate with the moviegoing public. Despite his checkered past on the social media outlet, Gunn is generous enough to directly respond to tweets as seen above. Especially when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy and Yondu.
Yondu’s death in Guardians 2 happened at a time before the MCU had a ton of major character deaths. Obviously this would change in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but James Gunn broke our hearts years before the Russo Brothers’ movies would arrive. And there’s been a ton of conversation about Yondu since he was so tragically redeemed.
Despite his clear death and Ravager space funeral, some Marvel fans continue to hold out hope to see Michael Rooker’s Yondu again in the MCU. But James Gunn has spoken about the importance of real stakes, making it clear that the blue guy is gone for good. But perhaps we’ll be treated to one more scene thanks to a flashback in the mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
As previously mentioned, the Guardians will return to the big screen thanks to a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. And in addition to the developing Guardians 3 movie, James Gunn is also working on additional content for the team including a Holiday Special and Groot animated shorts.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.