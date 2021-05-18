Comedy Legend Charles Grodin Is Dead At 86

Charles Grodin could play against anyone, or anything, and still give you a comedy worth talking about. From Muppets to Robert De Niro, St. Bernards to Kevin Kline, the man was a deadpan genius who could steal your heart, even if he was being a flat out villain. His comedic legacy leaves behind a trail of memories and smiles, even with the heavy news that Mr. Grodin has passed away at age 86, after a battle with bone marrow cancer.
The news was broken by the New York Times, after they confirmed with Charles Grodin’s son, Nicholas, the cause of death. A versatile entertainer, Grodin’s performances ranged from stage and screen, with some of his notable roles coming from projects in both spheres. Known mostly for his part in the Neil Simon play Same Time, Next Year, as well as movies like Midnight Run and Dave, Charles Grodin was always known as an actor who could pull off the charm of the common person.
