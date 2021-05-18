Comedy Legend Charles Grodin Is Dead At 86

The news was broken by the New York Times, after they confirmed with Charles Grodin’s son, Nicholas, the cause of death. A versatile entertainer, Grodin’s performances ranged from stage and screen, with some of his notable roles coming from projects in both spheres. Known mostly for his part in the Neil Simon play Same Time, Next Year, as well as movies like Midnight Run and Dave, Charles Grodin was always known as an actor who could pull off the charm of the common person.