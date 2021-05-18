news

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren with Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren and a police officer in the woods in THe Conjuring The Devil Made ME Do it

Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to feature demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in a way that audiences have never seen. While their previous movies have been firmly in the haunted house subgenre, their upcoming adventure will feature them investigating a case and uncovering truths about a demon possession that turns deadly. It will be interesting to see them out and about instead of just looking in attics and basements – but as showcased in the newly released clip there is just as much danger in the great outdoors as there is in ghost-filled homes.

With the new horror movie set to be released in less than a month, a clip from the film was released during the MTV Movie Awards, and it features Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) getting into some serious trouble while out in the woods:

While it definitely seems like this scene has been edited down quite a bit, there is plenty to marvel at – especially the day-to-night shift as Lorraine forms a psychic connection with the area and rediscovers past events. The sprint through the woods is freaky, but it's the ankle grab at the end and Ed's desperate dive that really gets your heart racing.

Bringing The Conjuring franchise into the 1980s, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the real case of Arne Johnson: the first person in United States history to plead innocent of a murder charge claiming that he was possessed by a demon when the crime was carried out. Like the previous two Conjuring movies, the sequel will use true events as a jumping off point and see Ed and Lorraine Warren get to the bottom of what is being billed as the darkest film in the series so far.

Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Curse Of La Llorona, is now in the director's chair, with James Wan taking a step away after helming the first two – though Wan was still heavily involved in the production as the co-developer of the story and as a producer. In addition to Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will also see Steve Coulter reprise his role as Father Gordon, and the supporting cast includes Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, and John Noble.

Like all of the other films on Warner Bros.' 2021 slate, the third Conjuring film will not only be hitting theaters at the start of next month – specifically on June 4 – but also made available to stream on HBO Max. The previous titles in the series have done an excellent job inspiring summer scares in the past, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the newest release from the Conjuring Universe continues the tradition. To see what else is set to come out in the months ahead, be sure to check out our 2021 Release Calendar.

Up Next

The Conjuring 3 Almost Didn’t Include A Key Part Of The Franchise, Until The Director Fought For It
More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Upcoming Summer Movies: All The Big New Releases To Be Excited About news 3d Upcoming Summer Movies: All The Big New Releases To Be Excited About Jason Wiese
How The Conjuring 3 Is Taking Key Inspiration From A Beloved Brad Pitt Movie news 1w How The Conjuring 3 Is Taking Key Inspiration From A Beloved Brad Pitt Movie Eric Eisenberg
The Conjuring 3 Almost Didn’t Include A Key Part Of The Franchise, Until The Director Fought For It news 1w The Conjuring 3 Almost Didn’t Include A Key Part Of The Franchise, Until The Director Fought For It Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II 6
New Amsterdam Clip Reveals Max's Struggles With Luna Getting Worse In Devastating New Episode TBD New Amsterdam Clip Reveals Max's Struggles With Luna Getting Worse In Devastating New Episode Rating TBD
Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes Full Fast And Furious In One Of His Final Action Roles TBD Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes Full Fast And Furious In One Of His Final Action Roles Rating TBD
Like Many Before Her, JLo Got A Hair Update After A-Rod Break Up TBD Like Many Before Her, JLo Got A Hair Update After A-Rod Break Up Rating TBD
Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ TBD Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ Rating TBD
As Ellen DeGeneres Prepares To End Talk Show, DJ tWitch Already Found A New TV Series TBD As Ellen DeGeneres Prepares To End Talk Show, DJ tWitch Already Found A New TV Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information