The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril

Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to feature demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in a way that audiences have never seen. While their previous movies have been firmly in the haunted house subgenre, their upcoming adventure will feature them investigating a case and uncovering truths about a demon possession that turns deadly. It will be interesting to see them out and about instead of just looking in attics and basements – but as showcased in the newly released clip there is just as much danger in the great outdoors as there is in ghost-filled homes.
With the new horror movie set to be released in less than a month, a clip from the film was released during the MTV Movie Awards, and it features Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) getting into some serious trouble while out in the woods:
While it definitely seems like this scene has been edited down quite a bit, there is plenty to marvel at – especially the day-to-night shift as Lorraine forms a psychic connection with the area and rediscovers past events. The sprint through the woods is freaky, but it's the ankle grab at the end and Ed's desperate dive that really gets your heart racing.
Bringing The Conjuring franchise into the 1980s, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the real case of Arne Johnson: the first person in United States history to plead innocent of a murder charge claiming that he was possessed by a demon when the crime was carried out. Like the previous two Conjuring movies, the sequel will use true events as a jumping off point and see Ed and Lorraine Warren get to the bottom of what is being billed as the darkest film in the series so far.
Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Curse Of La Llorona, is now in the director's chair, with James Wan taking a step away after helming the first two – though Wan was still heavily involved in the production as the co-developer of the story and as a producer. In addition to Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will also see Steve Coulter reprise his role as Father Gordon, and the supporting cast includes Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, and John Noble.
Like all of the other films on Warner Bros.' 2021 slate, the third Conjuring film will not only be hitting theaters at the start of next month – specifically on June 4 – but also made available to stream on HBO Max. The previous titles in the series have done an excellent job inspiring summer scares in the past, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the newest release from the Conjuring Universe continues the tradition. To see what else is set to come out in the months ahead, be sure to check out our 2021 Release Calendar.