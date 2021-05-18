The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril

Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to feature demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in a way that audiences have never seen. While their previous movies have been firmly in the haunted house subgenre, their upcoming adventure will feature them investigating a case and uncovering truths about a demon possession that turns deadly. It will be interesting to see them out and about instead of just looking in attics and basements – but as showcased in the newly released clip there is just as much danger in the great outdoors as there is in ghost-filled homes.