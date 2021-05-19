Zack Snyder Names His Favorite Marvel Characters, And His Picks Are Solid

Zack Snyder recently took part in a video for Wired where he answered questions asked by looking at how Google queries would autocomplete. This resulted in a number of interesting questions, about who Snyder's favorite director is (John Boorman) and if he is a Green Bay Packers fan (yes). But it also asked whether Zack Snyder even likes Marvel. Since Marvel and DC are supposed to have a rivalry, it's possible that Snyder is very much on Team DC, but he admits that he's a fan both of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he mentions two characters that he has a particular affinity for. According to Snyder...