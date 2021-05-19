Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Talk Why Hollywood Can Really Suck But How Kevin Hart Is One Of The Nicest Guys In The Biz

Joe Rogan: First of all, who works harder than that guy?

Dave Chappelle: Not me, fuck that.

Rogan: He makes me feel lazy. He’s always co-producing some project and animating some movie and doing a voiceover of this and starring in that and doing a theater tour and he has Jumanji 5 coming out, he’s always got something happening.

Chappelle: And he’s relentlessly kind. Everyone that works with him looks elated and happy. He’s not a tyrant. He’s like hanging out with a self-help book or some shit. He just makes you feel good. Hart! It’s impossible not to like him. In fact, in my mind, he’s a great case scenario that a good person can do well in life. Because there are some cynics that believe that they can’t.