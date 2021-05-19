Jennifer Hudson Shares The Sweet Moment Aretha Franklin Chose Her To Star In Respect

I just sit back and think about how much of a blueprint that she's been in my life and in my career, and so many others, you know? So I feel as though that's been a part of it... that led to me portraying her. But it wasn't until being in the thick of things that I got to even understand her that much more for myself as a person. Not necessarily as, ‘Oh, my God as Aretha Franklin, the icon, or the voice or this or that song,’ but to be able to learn of the individual while developing the character … And it makes me think back to our conversations that we would have, and I realized while filming and doing research at home, I’m like, ‘Wow, she taught me more about life while teaching me about her life.’ And then to realize what she was speaking about, she was speaking from her real life experiences and that didn’t hit me until later when I'm like, ‘No, she was really schooling me in those moments based off of her experiences.’