Dominic West's Wife Speaks Out On Marriage After The Actor's Alleged Affair With Lily James

Lily James and Dominic West’s collaboration on The Pursuit of Love for BBC has been distracted by their alleged affair behind-the-scenes over a number of months. Back in October, photos were released of the pair vacationing in Rome, with their arms around one another and kissing while dining at an outdoor cafe. For the first time since the scandal, West’s wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, has commented on her relationship with her husband.
Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald have been married since 2010 and have three children together. The couple have remained married, even through the rumored affair the paparazzi snapped months back. While speaking to The Irish Independent, Fitzgerald had mostly delightful things to say about her husband, recalling the early days of their relationship when they met one another in college. In her words:
We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal.
Catherine Fitzgerald gave the interview in light of their property Glin Castle once again becoming open to guests following COVID-19 lockdown protocols. Fitzgerald grew up in the castle and has been running it as a small hotel and event venue for the past seven years alongside West. While reflecting on her marriage to The Wire actor, she also said this:
It's had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.
Catherine Fitzgerald did not speak about the matter head on, but per her words to the Irish publication, she and Dominic West are still very much in their marriage and “devoted” to one another. It doesn’t clear up much in light of those Rome photos coming out, but she’s certainly not bad-mouthing West.
Recently Lily James was asked about the situation and remained tight-lipped about what was going on. She shared this while promoting The Pursuit of Love:
Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.
When the photos surfaced, Lily James was reportedly “horrified” by the leak and went on to cancel a few appearances while she was promoting her movie Rebecca. At the time, Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald released a joint statement to share that their “marriage is strong” and they are still “very much still together.”
Dominic West plays Lily James’ uncle in Pursuit of Love following their previous collaboration on the stage in 2011. While there’s not exactly any new developments on the affair front, the Baby Driver actress is turning heads for her incredible transformation as Pamela Anderson for the Hulu show Pam and Tommy.