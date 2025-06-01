Insider Drops Claims About How Hugh Jackman’s Girlfriend Sutton Foster Is Dealing With His Divorce Drama

Well over a year after Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separated following 27 years of marriage, they now find themselves embroiled in divorce drama. Furness officially filed for divorce in May and, according to sources, the two estranged spouses were aiming to keep the situation amicable. However, Furness also released a statement in which she mentioned a “betrayal” in the marriage. All the while, Jackman has been seeing Sutton Foster, who apparently has been dealing with her beau’s situation, too.

Sutton Foster (50) and Hugh Jackman (56) have seemingly kept their relationship private since it was reported in late 2024 that they were officially an item. However, the two actors have been spotted in public together, even engaging in some canoodling on one occasion. As of this writing, both have been mum in regard to the X-Men alum’s legal situation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife. A source of Us Weekly, though, says Foster has been a source of support for her man:

He is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately. She has been very supportive.

In 2008, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster met each other while seeing Shrek on Broadway. Years later, the two actors worked together on the 2022 revival of The Music Man and, in the time since they worked together on that show, insiders have claimed they became close amid production. As the two became romantically linked, sources indicated that the relationship overlapped with Jackman’s marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness and Sutton’s marriage to Ted Griffin.

Deborra-Lee Furness (69) seemingly confirmed the affair allegations when she liked a viral post on Instagram that claimed that her then-husband had been unfaithful. After filing for the divorce, she released a statement, in which she said that her “heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.” She also referred to the dissolution of her marriage as “a profound wound that cuts deep.” Furness didn’t specifically name her ex nor did she share specific details about the “betrayal.”

When it comes to the status of the Furness/Jackman divorce (which was said to be a “long time coming”), the two exes have reportedly agreed to terms on a settlement. The agreement would reportedly involve significant spousal support for Furness and the necessary coverage for her and Jackman’s two children. At this point, however, a judge still needs to formally sign off on the agreement.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship still appears to be going strong even amid the divorce situation. Insiders say that Jackman is truly moving on with Foster, with the two supposedly living together now and Foster gradually moving her stuff into her boyfriend’s pad. The pair reportedly faced their first “big challenge” as they had to deal with the dynamic of a long-distance relationship due to Jackman filming The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland.

It remains to be seen just how long it’ll take for the details of Hugh Jackman’s divorce to be finalized. For now though, as noted by Us Weekly, he’s “leaning on close friends and focusing more on work to get him through it.” And, of course, he also has Sutton Foster by his side.