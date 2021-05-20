Man Suing Over Gwyneth Paltrow Brand Goop's Exploding Vagina Candle

Obviously, there’s contrary claims on both sides of the issue pertaining to Goop’s allegedly defective product. But the one thing that can conclusively be said about “This Candle Smells Like My Vagina” is the fact that it does indeed sell, and has also been known to be a good celebrity gift. At this time, Goop’s website lists the $75 candle as sold out, with their product partner Heretic not even listing the candle at all. Whether that’s because people want to get a whiff of its ribald scent, or if they think it’ll be an eventual collector’s item, is left to be determined.